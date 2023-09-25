Bavarian Podcast Works S6E11: Is Thomas Tuchel still the right guy for Bayern Munich? + Can Julian Nagelsmann fix Germany?

So another week of football has gone by, and Bayern Munich have won two games in a row. In the meantime, Germany have hired Julian Nagelsmann (thanks to some financial help from the Bavarians) and we have reports that Matthijs de Ligt is unhappy with his situation (shock, horror!). Overall, a mixed week of events but the main subject of discussion are the two coaches — Tuchel and Nagelsmann.

In this episode, INNN and Marcus discuss the following:

What do we think of Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich so far?

How the games against Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen speak against the current coach.

Is Tuchel causing problems in the dressing room?

Marcus makes an unconvincing defense of Tuchel so far.

The philosophical difference between hiring and firing coaches.

How important is the RB Leipzig game next week?

How can Tuchel improve the team going forward?

Is Julian Nagelsmann capable of fixing Germany?

What happens if he can’t do it?

What is the leadership issue at Germany? Is Gündoğan the right choice of captain?

What should Germany do if Nagelsmann can’t fix things?

A quick look at the Preußen Münster game in the DFB Pokal coming up.

