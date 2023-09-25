Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich plotting its move for Fulham’s João Palhinha in January; Real Madrid’s plan for Alphonso Davies move coming in 2024; PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé already on the move as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham lurk; and MORE!

The expected courtship of João Palhinha by Bayern Munich in January is expected to heat up once again — new contract with Fulham FC be damned:

Those responsible at Bayern Munich remain in contact with Fulham star Joao Palhinha about a move in January, despite now refusing to discuss the topic. That’s according to Sport Bild, who say Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel spoke to Palhinha after his move from Fulham collapsed on deadline day of the summer transfer window. The newspaper explains that everything had been done for Palhinha to make the move to Bavaria, including the medical, but Fulham refused to send the paperwork after failing to secure a replacement. He ended up staying at Craven Cottage and even signing a new deal, but Bayern remain keen on him and ‘the responsible persons’ are ‘still in contact’ with the 28-year-old.

Thomas Tuchel is pushing hard to get a No. 6 and it appears that the coach is going to get his wish. Of course, there will be some questions about how this will all work in terms of personnel.

The acquisition could prove risky in some ways (What if Palhinha doesn’t perform?) and it will come at a critical juncture of the season. Surely, stakes will be high if a high-profile move like this happens in January.

Bayern Munich released some video clips of its players from their annual visit to Oktoberfest:

Bayern Munich is fresh off of a nervy 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Champions League and will have to quickly re-focus itself to do battle with VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga.

With the English week making things a complete jumble for the podcast schedule, Bavarian Podcast Works has, once again, pushed the Preview Show into the Weekend Warm-up, so listeners are not overloaded with our content.

Given all of that, this is what we have on tape for this episode:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga, including some thoughts on how the lineup might change and what the score might be.

Examining why Thomas Tuchel’s lack of a rotation is a bad idea for the long-term prospects for this season.

Harry Kane is a nicer, less bitter version of Robert Lewandowski

We are seeing the best of Leroy Sané, aren’t we?

The long-lingering transfer rumors linking Bayern Munich star left-back Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid are gaining some steam — and the longer the Canadian goes without re-starting contract discussions, the stronger they will be come.

Real Madrid, of course, is eyeing a blockbuster move to get Davies next summer:

Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, has set the goal of signing Alphonso Davies in the summer of 2024, with the Canadian being one of his key targets. A report from Defensa Central states that the Spanish giants are hoping to land Davies in a year’s time, while they are aiming to take advantage of his contract ending on June 30, 2025. At this point, if Davies had not signed fresh terms, he would have to be sold, otherwise, the club would risk losing him on a free. It is thought that Real Madrid are planning to make an offer for the 22-year-old - and it’s believed that personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

The next steps for Davies will be fascinating to follow. Bayern Munich will likely want to really ramp up contract extension talks in January, so if Davies continues to stiff-arm those negotiations, we could see the writing on the wall for what be next for the star Canadian.

With both Chelsea and Bayern Munich monitoring the situation, it seems that in the meantime, Ramsdale will continue in his fight to try and forge a way back into Arteta’s plans. However, Mirror Football understands that Arteta views Raya as an upgrade on Ramsdale, meaning the Spaniard is likely to continue as the club’s No.1.

Per the Daily Mail (as captured by 90Min.com), Bayern Munich is still contemplating a move for the goalkeeper:

Bayern Munich have emerged as a surprise suitor for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after he lost his place. Chelsea are also linked.

Bayern Munich have done it again. Tasked with facing VfL Bochum, the Bavarian giants proved their giant status with a third 7-0 drubbing in just the last two seasons, and this performance may be the most convincing of all of them.

In a game that Bochum seemed to never be in, Bayern simply ran through the motions in high gear without skipping a beat, looking sharp throughout.

In this podcast, we go over the many factors that went into Bayern’s domination over Bochum:

A look at the starting XI and the systemic changes Thomas Tuchel employed from the previous few matches.

Where the system’s changes found new spaces and pockets for players to get creative and score from.

How the team’s defensive resilience and focus came back to the fore.

Why fans should be excited about Bayern and what we’ve learnt about the ever-evolving system.

Ousmane Dembélé made the move from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, but some rumors indicate that he could already be on the move as Arsenal FC, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham are reportedly interested:

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are keeping a close eye on Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembélé ahead of the January transfer window. The 26-year-old striker was signed by PSG for £50million from Barcelona in the summer but has failed to find his feet with the French champions.

At this stage, that seems way premature for a player that PSG will be counting on during this season.