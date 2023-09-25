 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane on his Bundesliga hat-trick vs. VfL Bochum

Boy have the Bavarians ever got their No. 9.

FC Bayern München v VfL Bochum 1848 - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Harry Kane had himself some kind of day against VfL Bochum.

The long-time Premier League star with Tottenham Hotspur showed how quickly he could adapt to the Bundesliga, with seven goals and three assists already in five league matches — plus another goal and assist apiece in the Champions League.

Kane flashed early, of course. His sumptuous flick on for Leroy Sané in the Bundesliga opener was a shot across the bow. But it was Saturday against VfL Bochum where Kane flexed the full extent of his powers — to the tune of three goals and two assists, including another glorious pass to Sané just off of a restart.

Needless to say, Kane was rewarded with the match ball.

“Scoring a hat-trick at home is a special feeling. I took the ball and I’ll get it signed by my teammates. It’s a nice bit of memorabilia to keep and remember this special day,” said Kane after the game, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

Lookin’ good, Harry!

