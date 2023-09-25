Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane on his first Oktoberfest in 2023

How did you enjoy Oktoberfest, Harry?

The English captain and Bayern Munich star is enjoying his first season in Germany on the field, and now gets to partake in this honored Bavarian tradition for the first time.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m not too sure what to expect; the players have been telling me a little bit about it,” Kane had said in post-game comments captured by @iMiaSanMia after his banner day on Saturday against VfL Bochum. “Obviously I’ve seen the guys and girls with the outfits walking around Munich — I’ll take it all in. I want to have a good time and enjoy it, but not too good because we need to play on Tuesday again in the cup.”

Harry Kane's first Oktoberfest pic.twitter.com/3zH1VmJzIY — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 24, 2023

Bayern indeed have a date with third division side SC Preußen Münster in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday, so it is a good thing Kane still has business on his mind.

But after three goals and two assists in his last game, Bayern’s new No. 9 has more than a few reasons to down a few pints.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich incredible 7-0 victory over VfL Bochum? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below: