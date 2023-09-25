Harry Kane on Bayern Munich squad rotation and “a long season ahead”

Harry Kane is already a de facto leader in the Bayern Munich clubhouse, and it’s not hard to see why.

Speaking to reporters after Bayern’s overwhelming 7-0 Bundesliga win over VfL Bochum, Kane commented on squad rotation and the importance of harmony — as a senior player always first in the pecking order in a dressing room with lots of players who would like to be in his position but are not.

“We haven’t got the biggest of squads, but we’ve made it clear that everyone has to make sure they’re switched on,” Kane said in comments captured by @iMiaSanMia. “Every minute you play you have to give your best for the team and that’s how you create a really solid team environment. And so far we’re pulling towards that.

“The guys who haven’t had a lot of minutes so far this season have come in today and played really well, so we’re going to need more of that. We’ve got a long season ahead of us, so today was a good example.”

Bayern have a lot of stars who might not enjoy the playing time they have in the past, from Thomas Müller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in attack to Leon Goretzka in midfield and Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in defense. But the Bochum win showed that everyone will indeed be counted on.

