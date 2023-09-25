Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann looking forward to USA tour

Former Bayern Munich manager and newly-minted German national team boss Julian Nagelsmann is looking to get his team prepared for the EURO 2024 competition and the work has already begun.

First and foremost, Nagelsmann wants to ensure that the squad will have the proper mentality.

“Of course, self-confidence and atmosphere are important. In order to develop a good spirit, you also need a good idea that the players can understand and implement. This plan is important, it will not be as complex as in club football, but it’s about giving the players support. Hopefully we’ll see what that looks like in the next two international matches,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The upcoming slate of games in the United States should give Nagelsmann an idea of just how much work is ahead of him.

“There are always pros and cons for such a trip to the USA. For me personally it’s positive because we’ll get to spend a lot of time together. I know all the players, but of course not all of them personally. We have to use every session, we have to use the games to develop an atmosphere,” Nagelsmann said.