Snooze Fest! Bayern Munich loanee sleeps through alarm, late for check-in

Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman had a very successful loan to Rangers FC last season, but made a major blunder this weekend, while on loan with PSV Eindhoven (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern loanee Malik Tillman was not in PSV’s squad yesterday because he overslept, missed his alarm and was late reporting to match duty for PSV’s away game against Almere City. Tillman contacted PSV requesting to still come but was denied by coach Peter Bosz Bosz hinted Tillman would have been involved on Saturday, saying: “But he overslept, so I left him at home. He wanted to come, but it was no longer necessary. He’ll report to training tomorrow.”

The misstep for Tillman is a big one. The 21-year-old played 24 minutes against Arsenal FC in the Champions League last week and scored a goal in the Eredivisie against RKC Waalwijk back on September 2nd.

A flash of immaturity and irresponsibility will not kill Tillman’s time with PSV Eindhoven, but it is a setback. Tillman will surely be looking to get back in Bosz’s good graces in the coming days.