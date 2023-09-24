Injury Update: Nothing serious with knee knock for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt

There was not really much bad to say about Bayern Munich’s 7-0 destruction of VfL Bochum on Saturday.

The attack was relentless, the midfield controlled the tempo, and the defense was barely tested.

All-in-all, it was a thoroughly dominant of an effort as Bayern Munich could ask for.

However, the one strike against the game was that center-back Matthijs de Ligt, in his first start after being relegated to the bench, picked up a knee injury during the match. Bayern Munich was so concerned with the matter that De Ligt was slated to get an MRI.

Now, though, De Ligt was examined and there was no serious damage to his knee. The Dutchman will only miss a few days per FCBayern.com:

After being forced off at half-time in yesterday’s 7-0 win against VfL Bochum, Matthijs de Ligt has been given the all-clear by the FC Bayern medical department. The 24-year-old center-back has a knock to the left knee and must only sit out for a few days.

De Ligt was in the midst of a stellar showing prior to his injury. Undoubtedly, the 24-year-old, will want to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.