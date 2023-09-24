Thomas Müller trolls Borussia Dortmund after referencing Bochum draw

There’s a lot of talk about how VfL Bochum and Bayern Munich are dear friends even though they play each other in the Bundesliga. If you want further proof of this, the Ruhr club held Borussia Dortmund to a 1-1 draw earlier this season but allowed the Bavarians to romp to a third 7-0 win in two years. FC Barcelona’s best friend Thomas Müller said that Bochum can be tough opponents to break down and should look no further than Dortmund’s dire performance from matchday 2:

Bochum have been very uncomfortable to play against in their games so far - you can ask Dortmund. – Kicker’s Georg Holzner as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Dortmund struggled in their match against VfL Wolfsburg but managed to scrape a 1-0 win thanks to Marco Reus. If you’re a Dortmund fan and Müller just angered you, he’s just speaking “factos”.

