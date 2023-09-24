Frans Krätzig makes most of opportunity during Bayern Munich’s 7-0 blowout victory over VfL Bochum

One of the many bright spots of Bayern Munich’s 7-0 thrashing of VfL Bochum was the appearance by Frans Krätzig.

The 20-year-old opened some eyes in the preseason and has reportedly been a very strong training player for Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel.

With the game firmly in hand, Tuchel subbed in Krätzig for Alphonso Davies in the 65th minute. The youngster went on to complete all 15 of passes (including one long ball) and only lose possession one time in 25 minutes of play.

It was a good way for Krätzig to get his feet wet.

“Frans deserved a chance. He deserved it for several weeks now. Phonzy is ahead in the pecking order, but Frans brings a lot of joy and concentration in training. He has a very good overall package,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), hopefully talking about Krätzig’s athletic ability and skills rather than something else (a potential TMI violation). “I really wanted to give him a chance today and he did well. I’m not surprised because this is the type of performance he produces daily in training. I’m delighted for him.”

Certainly there will not be a lot of opportunities with players like Davies, Raphaël Guerreiro, Noussair Mazraoui, and Konrad Laimer all available to play as outside-backs, so any time to gain experience with the first team is going to be extremely valuable for a player like Krätzig.

