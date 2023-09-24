Sven Ulreich praises “control” Bayern Munich displayed in 7-0 shellacking of VfL Bochum

If there was anyone who had a better view of Bayern Munich’s 7-0 smackdown of VfL Bochum than Sven Ulreich, it would come as a shock.

Ulreich was rarely tested against VfL Bochum, but he was able to watch Bayern Munich’s attack absolutely decimate the opposition.

“Ultimately it’s crucial that we win. Of course, keeping a clean sheet is always great. We implemented our plan from the start. We controlled the game and created good chances,” Ulreich told FCBayern.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Ulreich did registered one save and completed 24 of his 25 passes to do his part to help the effort. Now, though, Bayern Munich will put this match behind it and start to focus on Tuesday’s DFB-Pokal matchup against SC Preußen Münster.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich incredible 7-0 victory over VfL Bochum? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below: