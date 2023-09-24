 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Postgame Show has dropped for Bayern Munich's 7-0 smashing of VfL Bochum...check it out!

Sven Ulreich praises “control” Bayern Munich displayed in 7-0 shellacking of VfL Bochum

There was not much action for Sven Ulreich against VfL Bochum.

FC Bayern München v Manchester United: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images

If there was anyone who had a better view of Bayern Munich’s 7-0 smackdown of VfL Bochum than Sven Ulreich, it would come as a shock.

Ulreich was rarely tested against VfL Bochum, but he was able to watch Bayern Munich’s attack absolutely decimate the opposition.

“Ultimately it’s crucial that we win. Of course, keeping a clean sheet is always great. We implemented our plan from the start. We controlled the game and created good chances,” Ulreich told FCBayern.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Ulreich did registered one save and completed 24 of his 25 passes to do his part to help the effort. Now, though, Bayern Munich will put this match behind it and start to focus on Tuesday’s DFB-Pokal matchup against SC Preußen Münster.

