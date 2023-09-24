Vote! Bayern Munich 7 - 0 VfL Bochum: player ratings

How about that for a redemption game?

Not that Bayern Munich was in need of redeeming, but the discontent was beginning to to come out of the woodwork after the Bavarians failed to put Manchester United to the sword in the Champions League midweek match on Wednesday. Against VfL Bochum, Bayern made no mistake, pouring it on again and again in a 7-0 win.

It was perhaps the strongest game of Thomas Tuchel’s still-early tenure, featuring a deep attack in full force. Harry Kane had a monster day and Bayern fans have to be salivating at the possibilities with their new No. 9: both creating and finishing off chances. Meanwhile Mathys Tel continued his improbable run of scoring immediately off his substitution into the game.

This Bayern team has a little bit of everything.

