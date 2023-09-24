 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Postgame Show has dropped for Bayern Munich's 7-0 smashing of VfL Bochum...check it out!

Vote! Bayern Munich 7 - 0 VfL Bochum: player ratings

A banner day for the Bavarians.

FC Bayern Muenchen v VfL Bochum 1848 - Bundesliga Photo by Franz Kirchmayr/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

How about that for a redemption game?

Not that Bayern Munich was in need of redeeming, but the discontent was beginning to to come out of the woodwork after the Bavarians failed to put Manchester United to the sword in the Champions League midweek match on Wednesday. Against VfL Bochum, Bayern made no mistake, pouring it on again and again in a 7-0 win.

It was perhaps the strongest game of Thomas Tuchel’s still-early tenure, featuring a deep attack in full force. Harry Kane had a monster day and Bayern fans have to be salivating at the possibilities with their new No. 9: both creating and finishing off chances. Meanwhile Mathys Tel continued his improbable run of scoring immediately off his substitution into the game.

This Bayern team has a little bit of everything.

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

  • You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.
  • It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!
  • If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich incredible 7-0 victory over VfL Bochum? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below:

