Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. VfL Bochum; Can Harry Kane still break Alan Shearer’s record after Bayern contract expires?; FC Barcelona already planning for 2024/25 season; Jadon Sancho out soon?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich thoroughly smashed VfL Bochum in a Bundesliga match-up that looked like it had the potential to get ugly early on — and then did. The Bavarians poured it on VfL Bochum in a game that was an absolute rout. Let’s take a look at some quick hitters on the match:

Let’s start with a look at Thomas Tuchel’s surprising starting XI:

After the uneven showing against Manchester United, it seemed like there were going to be changes — and Tuchel made those predictions come true.

The Bundesliga’s lineup graphic had Bayern Munich playing in a 4-4-2, but Harry Kane sometimes functioned as a No. 10 in the set up. Either way, it was too much attacking for VfL Bochum to handle.

Matthijs de Ligt came in for Dayot Upamecano, who had a so-so showing in the Champions League match, which was predictable, while Noussair Mazraoui also re-entered the starting lineup — which pushed Konrad Laimer into the midfield and Leon Goretzka to the bench.

It has just felt like Tuchel was waiting for Goretzka to have one “not great” performance before he crammed him back on the bench — and sure enough, that is what happened. We’ll see if how things look in the central midfield for the next important match.

Kingsley Coman took Serge Gnabry’s starting spot, which is a good thing to help keep the lineup fresh and rotating.

The biggest shock was that neither Jamal Musiala, nor Thomas Müller started. Instead Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting got a chance to start. It sort of feels like Choupo is unhappy with his new role (perhaps being the last attacking option on the bench) and might have been campaigning for more time. If Choupo-Moting continues to have a limited role, it would not be shocking to see him move on in January, but who knows what Tuchel has up his sleeve moving forward.

It only took just under four minutes for Bayern Munich to get on the scoreboard, as a pacey attack up the pitch culminated in a pass to Kingsley Coman, who had a deft first touch and crossed it to Choupo-Moting for an easy tap in.

It was very clear that VfL Bochum was way overmatched, but they did not just sit back and try and absorb Bayern Munich’s attack. Kane made it 2-0 in just the 13th minute. Less than a quarter-hour into the match, it was already time for VfL Bochum to start the buses.

Credit to Bochum, though, they did try to trade haymakers with Bayern Munich. It just did not go well.

Matthijs de Ligt and Leroy Sané went on to add two more first half goals in what was easily Bayern Munich’s most dominant stretch so far this season. And, yes, Bayern Munich should be dominating VfL Bochum this way, but it was still fun to watch anyway.

At halftime, Tuchel brought on Dayot Upamecano for De Ligt because the Dutchman picked up a knock to his knee.

After an unfortunate handball in the box on an attempt from a Choupo-Moting, Kane stepped to the spot and buried the penalty kick for a 5-0 lead.

This was by far the most involved Kane was deep in the attacking zone, which was a good sign. The Englishman finished with two goals and two assists.

It is unclear why Tuchel waited so long to make additional changes. If ever there was a game to empty the bench so-to-speak, it was against VfL Bochum.

Mathys Tel and Frans Kratzig did eventually come on in the xxth minute, while Müller and Goretzka checked in at the 77th minute mark.

Tel would go on to score in the 81st minute, while Kane got his hat trick in the 88th minute.

Overall, Bayern Munich just dominated in every aspect of the match. there is not much that needs to be said.

Over the summer, former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was linked to Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and quite a few other clubs. Now, though, the 32-year-old is reportedly considering retirement:

ESPN’S Mark Ogden and chief football writer for The Daily Mirror John Cross have their say on speculation that former Manchester United goalkeeper and current free agent David de Gea will retire at just 32.

Bayern Munich is fresh off of a nervy 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Champions League and will have to quickly re-focus itself to do battle with VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga.

With the English week making things a complete jumble for the podcast schedule, Bavarian Podcast Works has, once again, pushed the Preview Show into the Weekend Warm-up, so listeners are not overloaded with our content.

Given all of that, this is what we have on tape for this episode:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga, including some thoughts on how the lineup might change and what the score might be.

Examining why Thomas Tuchel’s lack of a rotation is a bad idea for the long-term prospects for this season.

Harry Kane is a nicer, less bitter version of Robert Lewandowski

We are seeing the best of Leroy Sané, aren’t we?

Former Bayern Munich player Owen Hargreaves thinks Harry Kane will age gracefully and eventually go back to the Premier League to break Alan Shearer’s record.

“Of course he will go back to the Premier League . He has scored the most goals for the national team, the second most in the Premier League, just 47 goals behind Alan Shearer. Harry Kane is breaking records everywhere he goes. He will play here for four years, collect a few titles, maybe one or two big ones in the Champions League,” said Hargreaves. “Harry is like a good wine: he gets better the older he gets. He is only 30 years old and I assume he will play for at least six or seven more years. And then all the records will be his.”

Manchester United might be willing to eat some of the money it spent on Jadon Sancho just to get rid of him:

Manchester United are prepared to sell Jadon Sancho in January and will accept a huge loss on the £73m they paid to sign him from Dortmund.

For anyone wondering how Bayern Munich would function without Thomas Tuchel in its Champions League opener against Manchester United, it did not take all that long to see that the visitors were going to be in for a long night.

After a somewhat choppy start, Bayern Munich established itself with two first half goals, which left the Red Devils punch drunk — at least for a little while.

Let’s take a look what is on tap for this episode as Bayern Munich eventually outlasted Manchester United for a 4-3 win:

A look at the starting XI and why it really should not have been all that surprising to see the names listed.

A rundown of the scoring.

Examining Bayern Munich’s ability to put together the aforementioned first half flurry even though the midfield and defense were not great.

Why fans can take out of this match and what we are learning every game from this Bayern Munich squad.

