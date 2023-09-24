Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel and Christoph Freund are beginning to grow close after frosty start

Per Christian Falk, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, new Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund and coach Thomas Tuchel are starting to get along after a rocky early start. Apparently, Tuchel was apprehensive of working with Freund due to having problems with executives at other clubs (Sven Mislintat at Borussia Dortmund, Leonardo at Paris Saint-Germain...Todd Boehly at Chelsea FC?). When questioned about Freund’s appointment during the summer, Tuchel’s answer had been somewhat curt, after all.

But it seems that upon getting to know Freund, according to the reporters, it has only taken a few weeks for Tuchel and Freund to grow close. The key reasons to it seem to be how much they have in common, specifically their shared realization that Bayern needs a holding midfielder.

To some the key to their heart is honesty or affection, but with Tuchel it might just be acknowledging that Bayern needs a new holding midfielder. If Freund agrees with Tuchel that Bayern needs a new right back, too, Tuchel might just end up proposing.

Joking aside, it seems that Bayern’s head coach and sporting director are in agreement over the immediate need for a holding midfielder and will try to sign João Palhinha again from Fulham. Notably, it was also said that Bayern would try to sign the Portuguese destroyer for less than the 65 million euros agreed to in the summer.