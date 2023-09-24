Fulham coach speaks out about Bayern Munich’s João Palhinha pursuit

Will João Palhinha be the one that got away? The Fulham striker and Portuguese international was a big deadline day miss for Bayern Munich, who had the player complete his medicals in Munich and take photos for a media presentation that was not to be — as time ran out for the Premier League club to find a replacement and greenlight the switch.

But the January transfer window is not so far away, and Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel might still be in the hunt for a No. 6 to add some steel to his Bavarian midfield. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka currently patrol those ranks.

Fulham coach Marco Silva weighed in on the possibilities ahead.

“I cannot control the future — and not just about João,” Silva said, via Standard Sport, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “When you receive some big offers, and the size of that club, there will be more noise around. What is going to happen in January or next summer I cannot control. The club has the control. He can keep playing and be a key player for us.”

It seems like Fulham has plenty of time to re-evaluate their options between now and January. So, too, will Palhinha himself — and Bayern.

Will all three parties be able to come together again once the transfer window re-opens?