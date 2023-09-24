Harry Kane reportedly declined Saudi Arabia overture before joining Bayern Munich

Harry Kane is far from finished. In fact, he is just getting started.

The long-time Tottenham Hotspur man, now Bayern Munich’s star striker and jewel of the 2023 summer transfer window, was courted by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal but declined a lucrative offer, according to Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

Harry Kane rejected an offer from Al-Hilal in the summer worth €100m net per year for 2-3 years. The Englishman quickly made it clear that he still has ambition in Europe and wants to win the Champions League with Bayern and the Euros with England. Al-Hilal then moved for Neymar.

Kane, 30, has an unquenched thirst of trophies that his stay with the Bavarians should help him quench — but the big one will be the Champions League. Can Bayern return to their treble-winning ways after three successive quarter-finals exits in the UCL?

Meanwhile Neymar, 31, has taken the road Kane did not travel. The Brazilian star has seen his share of trophies both at club level for FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain and on the international stage with Brazil.

So far, so good for Bayern Munich. The German Rekordmeister could not be happier with how he has started for them this season.