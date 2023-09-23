Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 7-0 VfL Bochum (Bundesliga)

Well then.

Bayern Munich have done it again. Tasked with facing VfL Bochum, the Bavarian giants proved their giant status with a third 7-0 drubbing in just the last two seasons, and this performance may be the most convincing of all of them.

In a game that Bochum seemed to never be in, Bayern simply ran through the motions in high gear without skipping a beat, looking sharp throughout.

In this podcast, we go over the many factors that went into Bayern’s domination over Bochum:

A look at the starting XI and the systemic changes Thomas Tuchel employed from the previous few matches.

Where the system’s changes found new spaces and pockets for players to get creative and score from.

How the team’s defensive resilience and focus came back to the fore.

Why fans should be excited about Bayern and what we’ve learnt about the ever-evolving system.

