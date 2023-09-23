Three observations from Bayern Munich's 7-0 thrashing of VfL Bochum

Bayern Munich and VfL Bochum's fan friendship didn't stop Bayern from putting on a performance and quite the goalfest this Bundesliga gameweek. Goals from Leroy Sané, Matthijs de Ligt, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mathys Tel and three (!) from Harry Kane saw Bayern cruise to victory. This dominance was missed. What can we take away?

Bayern’s attack: Harry Kane makes his statement & his linkup with Leroy Sané is flawless

Not only did Harry Kane score a hat-trick in the first game his newborn was at, he even picked up two assists, which meant he had a hand in five of Bayern’s seven goals. Kane was flawless today with his multi-dimensional play. Not only limited to the attack, but he also dropped deep to assist in build-up. What a game from him, cementing his name already in the Bundesliga.

Everytime Sané gets the ball, he always finds a way to get it to Kane. And when Kane gets the ball in a deeper position he expertly supplies Sané: as we saw for the fourth goal. The pair just can’t seem to get enough of each other, and the fans surely love it.

Sané kept the attack flowing, it was great to see Choupo-Moting on the pitch again and Kingsley Coman’s crosses remain ever-so dangerous. All in all. no criticisms for the attack today, who displayed fluidity and did the job.

A glimpse of Bayern’s youth

Alphonso Davies and Frans Kratzig seem to have the left-back position locked down at Bayern for many years to come. Davies as always was instrumental with his carries and recovery runs while Kratzig in his Bundesliga debut served as a solid alternative and even managed to get a shot on target which looked like it was in: reminding us of his match-winning goal in the friendly against Liverpool in Singapore. That young lad has some shot on him.

In attack, Mathys Tel continues to impress. He’s averaging a goal contribution every 18 or so minutes this season and showed us once again how powerful his shots can be, banging one into the Bochum net. He’s inevitable.

All of Bayern’s centre backs are world-class

Matthijs de Ligt’s start and goal reminded the fans that we do in fact have three very talented centre-backs nailed at Bayern. Unfortunately, they are the only three centre backs Bayern have after all, and the de Ligt knock could turn out to be very scary. All three of de Ligt, Kim min-jae and Dayot Upamecano put in a solid performance today, granted it is Bochum.