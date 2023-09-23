Match Awards from Bayern Munich’s routine 7-0 win vs Bochum

In a game against their friends, Bayern Munich treated Bochum like anything but as they brushed aside the Ruhr club to the tune of a 7-0 scoreline (where have we seen that before?). Goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Matthijs de Ligt, Leroy Sané, Mathys Tel, and Harry Kane’s first hat-trick were more than enough to get all three points. Who stood out today?

Jersey Swap: Manuel Riemann

This man singlehandedly stopped Harry Kane from reaching double figures in one match and thwarted other Bayern players in the process. He kept the score down by making eight saves and made sure Bayern didn’t score too many goals on the day.

Der Kaiser: Alphonso Davies

The Canadian who apparently isn’t great at defending decided to focus on his strength, which is attacking prowess, and used it to dangerous effect. The 22-year-old was marauding up and down the left side; he made way for debutant Frans Krätzig.

Der Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

For someone who caught heat in recent games, the man who is not a No. 6 has rebounded in this game. He was solid today and got the assist for Kane’s first goal.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sané

The 27-year-old got the pre-assist in the first goal and he himself scored a goal. Basically, a thorn in Bochum’s side. Sané was on it today and was going for goal every time.

Meister of the Match: Harry Kane

No doubt on who the Meister is. The England captain bagged two assists (one of which was an absolute peach of a ball for Sané’s goal) and his first hat-trick for Bayern. He could’ve had more if it weren’t for last-ditch defending from Bochum. Overall, a normal day in office for the former Tottenham Hotspur man.