“Red looks good on you!”: Arsenal legend Thierry Henry pokes fun at Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane

Having a bit of fun with the guys

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s struggle to get Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur was grueling but worth it. Although the 30-year-old England captain has only put up respectable figures so far, one wonders what would’ve happened if he had gone to, say, Manchester United (whom Bayern beat 4-3 in the Champions League) instead? Regardless, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry thinks that Kane looks good in red (fortunately Bayern red!). Here’s how their conversation went (via Abendzeitung):

TH: But first I wanted to tell you something: red and white looks good on you! (laughs)

TH: Sorry, I just had to get that off my chest! (laughs)

[An interview with Arsenal FC’s Gabriel Jesus was even cut off to accommodate Kane]

HK: Was that Thierry’s decision? (laughs)

TH: Harry, I have one more thing for you, now that you’re wearing red and white: You know what’s going to happen this weekend? I know you know. Don’t act like you don’t know. Who’s going to win?

HK, dryly: Of course, Tottenham. We started the season well. It should be a great game. I’ll send you a text message.

You just gotta love the banter between these guys.

