Harry Kane can equal Bayern Munich legends’ records with a goal against Bochum

Harry Kane has had a good start to life as a Bayern Munich player. Whether it be a goal or an assist, the England frontman can do it all. As it stands, he has four goals in his first four Bundesliga games. If he does score for Bayern against VfL Bochum, he will join an exclusive list of players with five goals in their first five games for the German record champions:

Harry Kane has four goals in his first four Bundesliga appearances. Should the England captain strike again today, he’ll match the club records of Gerd Müller (1965), Miroslav Klose (2007) and Mario Mandžukić (2012) with 5 goals after five matchdays in the Bundesliga. #FCBBOC – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

This is an elite club of goalscorers that FC Barcelona striker and Bayern old boy Robert Lewandowski is not even a part of. Certainly good company.