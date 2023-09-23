Christoph Freund downplays verbal spat between Leon Goretzka and Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich may have beaten Manchester United 4-3 at home in their Champions League opener, but not all people were happy with the performance. The Bavarians should have won that game with ease but allowed United to get through them. In one instance in the game, Leon Goretzka told off Dayot Upamecano for making a pass to a Joshua Kimmich marked by Scott McTominay:

There was a controversial scene in the 82th minute yesterday where Dayot Upamecano and Leon Goretzka shouted at each other. Bayern were in control. Davies passed the ball back to Ulreich, then to Upamecano, but the Frenchman then played a risky pass to Kimmich who was marked by… pic.twitter.com/LKOGsDF4nW — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 21, 2023

One may think too much of it, but fret not. Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund took notice of this incident and thought of it as having the right mentality: “I noticed it. But I think that’s also what makes the team is alive. There can be emotions sometimes, it’s all good.”

Both players went their own ways after the match, choosing not to comment on the incident. Interestingly, Goretzka was said to have left the Allianz through a side exit. Does that mean the Van Bommel exit has been reopened?