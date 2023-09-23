 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Christoph Freund downplays verbal spat between Leon Goretzka and Dayot Upamecano

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Schalke 04 v Bayern Munchen - German Bundesliga Photo by Marcel ter Bals/Orange Pictures

Bayern Munich may have beaten Manchester United 4-3 at home in their Champions League opener, but not all people were happy with the performance. The Bavarians should have won that game with ease but allowed United to get through them. In one instance in the game, Leon Goretzka told off Dayot Upamecano for making a pass to a Joshua Kimmich marked by Scott McTominay:

One may think too much of it, but fret not. Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund took notice of this incident and thought of it as having the right mentality: “I noticed it. But I think that’s also what makes the team is alive. There can be emotions sometimes, it’s all good.”

Both players went their own ways after the match, choosing not to comment on the incident. Interestingly, Goretzka was said to have left the Allianz through a side exit. Does that mean the Van Bommel exit has been reopened?

