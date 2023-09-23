Harry Kane satisfied with Bayern Munich’s performance in 7-0 thumping of Bochum

Harry Kane put on a Man of the Match performance as he scored three and set up two to help Bayern Munich down their friends VfL Bochum 7-0. Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, the England captain said that he was satisfied with his team’s performance today:

We played so well today and had the right mentality. We made it look easy and had so much speed with the ball. Everyone was in top form today, it felt very good. I’m getting to know the team better with every game and things are going very well for me and for the team. – Sky Sports Deutschland as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Leroy Sané, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Mathys Tel scored the rest of Bayern’s goals. Kane is now on seven goals in the Bundesliga, three behind surprise leader Serhou Guirassy’s 10 for VfB Stuttgart.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich incredible 7-0 victory over VfL Bochum? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below: