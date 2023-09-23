Thomas Tuchel thrilled with Bayern Munich’s 7-0 destruction of VfL Bochum

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel could not be happier with how his team looked during its 7-0 smashing of Bundesliga opponent VfL Bochum.

“We know how uncomfortable Bochum can be to play against. They had the most attempts on goal in the last three games. We knew we had to take advantage of certain situations, win headers and second balls,” Tuchel said (@iMiaSanMia). “That’s what we set out to do and it worked out. We got into a good rhythm. We were fantastic in possession, took our chances and were great in 1v1s. It was a deserved win and a great day in the office for us.”

Bayern Munich’s attack was relentless and its defense did not offer VfL Bochum many opportunities to even attempt to test Sven Ulreich in goal. This was as dominant an effort as the Bavarians have put forth in quite some time (27-0 victory over FC Rottach-Egern notwithstanding).

For Tuchel, it certainly was a tremendous day to be in the coaching box.

“I’m very happy with the team’s attitude and the way they approached the game. That was a clear step forward today. We played straight forward and with a lot of speed. It was a very focused performance at a very high level. It was a very good team performance,” Tuchel told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).