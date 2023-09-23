Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum: Gamethread and Live Blog

It’s unusual for Bayern Munich to not be in 1st place heading into matchday 5 of the Bundesliga, but this year has not been smooth sailing so far. After a tough encounter against Bayer Leverkusen last week (and much challenging one against Manchester United on Wednesday) the German record champions return to their home turf to host VfL Bochum — a team who have already taken points from Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

Thomas Tuchel will have to balance results versus rotation in this one, especially if he wants to keep his squad happy. There are already reports that the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are unhappy with their playing time, and the fanbase continues to ask questions about Thomas Müller. It’s not a huge deal as long as the wins keep coming, but unconvincing performances will still cast doubt over Tuchel’s long term ability to lead his team to trophies.

It’s Bayern time.

