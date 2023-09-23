Dayot Upamecano on Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel: “He’s learning very, very quickly”

In Bayern Munich’s 4-3 win over Manchester United in their first Champions League group stage match of the season, Mathys Tel scored the fourth of Bayern’s four goals to give Thomas Tuchel’s side a vital three points to go top of Group A. Elsewhere in the group, Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen drew level at 2-2.

Tel’s goal against United took his tally on the season to three goals and one assist from a total of six appearances across all competitions, all of which were substitute appearances bar his start against RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup. He’s proven to be the most impactful sub for Thomas Tuchel in a season where Bayern is lucky he decided to stay and fight for his place as opposed to pushing for a loan move away from the club during the summer transfer window. Some of his goals have made the difference between three points, one, or none in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League win over Manchester United.

At only 18 years of age, Tel also still has an immensely high ceiling to reach his full potential and he shows no signs of slowing down or having his ego outpace his progression and development as a player. After the win over United at the Allianz Arena, Dayot Upamecano lauded Tel’s growth and revealed that the two are always in close communication with one another. “I always talk to him. He’s still young, he’s learning very, very quickly. He just has to keep going this way, he’s a great player,” he said, via Az’s Maximilian Koch (as per @iMiaSanMia).

His performances so far this season have even made it so that Tuchel admitted he deserved some starting minutes when he was asked about that very issue after the United win. He knows that his performance levels warrant starts, but is also aware of how much he can change games when he comes off of the bench. It’s a luxury of sorts for Tuchel to have him as a game-changing substitute after seeing how the rest of proceedings have unfolded.

