Thomas Müller achieves Champions League milestone in Bayern Munich’s win over Manchester United

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller has done a lot of marvelous things in his career and now he has added another milestone to his collection. The 34-year-old snared his 100th career victory in the Champions League when the Bavarians outlasted Manchester United 4-3 on Wednesday.

This puts him in an exclusive group of players to have reached over 100 Champions League wins, with only Cristiano Ronaldo (115) and Iker Casillas (101) currently having more than the Raumdeuter.

Thomas Müller becomes the third player in Champions League history to reach 100 wins in the competition after Cristiano Ronaldo (115) and Iker Casillas (101) pic.twitter.com/sFPVn2rxtH — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 20, 2023

“Looking back, it’s been a crazy long time that I’ve been able to spend here in the Champions League. But I’m not done yet, and so it’s just a staging post,” Müller told FCBayern.com.

Müller did not start the match but did come on as a sub in the 78th minute. After a couple of quality showings operating at the No. 10 position, manager Thomas Tuchel sent Müller back to a reserve role.

There was some speculation that Tuchel was going to play Müller and Jamal Musiala together, but it was not to be. Regardless, Müller joined some exclusive company by getting that 100th win.

Interestingly, only 14 clubs have more UCL wins than Thomas Müller’s century mark. Müller has been involved in 100 of Bayern’s 230 UCL wins — a mind-boggling stat. Müller is now two UCL wins away from equalling Scottish club Celtic and four away from Chelsea FC.

This only adds to the extensive list of Champions League records to Müller’s name, and as the season goes on, he will get a chance at breaking more.

