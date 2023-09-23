Report: Adelaide United playing hardball with Bayern Munich over teenage sensation

Bayern Munich have high hopes for a teenage winger square in their sights, but will they be able to complete the signing?

Adelaide United star Nestory Irankunda has been in Bayern’s scopes since the previous transfer regime, and new sporting director Christoph Freund is said to have big plans for the young man — drawing comparisons to Bayern’s pathway for Canadian sensation Alphonso Davies.

But the Australian club could be throwing a wrench into the Bavarians’ plans, according to a report from Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

Adelaide United are stalling the talks with Bayern for Nestory Irankunda and playing for time, in the hope that the player’s market value will rise even more in the coming months. Irankunda would like to make the move. Bayern still have good cards to complete the move once the player turns 18.

The 17-year-old, who turns 18 in February, is still rated only 350k on Transfermarkt. As his profile increases, however, could it mean more money — and more problems for Bayern — as different suitors come into the mix?

For now, though, it sounds like the Bavarians have the inside track and a convincing pitch for the young Australian.