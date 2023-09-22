Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

You know it’s hard coming up with something new and unique to say about every single Bundesliga game for seven years in a row. At some point you just start repeating cliches.

Here are the facts. Bayern Munich want to win, VfL Bochum will be playing to not lose. It’s the classic case of David vs Goliath, the giant vs the underdog. Except Bochum have some experience beating Bayern in the past, and they have already taken points from BVB and Frankfurt this season. They’re not as helpless as some may think, and Bayern under Tuchel have plenty of weaknesses to exploit. How will this all play out?

