Matthijs de Ligt getting frustrated with lack of minutes at Bayern Munich; Thomas Tuchel shrugs it off

Matthijs de Ligt being left out of Bayern Munich’s starting XI was understandable at first given that he was recovering from an injury, but he has still not played despite being fit again. This drew frustration from the 24-year-old Dutchman:

Matthijs de Ligt is slowly getting frustrated with his situation. After not getting any minutes against Manchester United [in the Champions League], the Dutchman left the stadium without saying a word and is in an increasingly bad mood. – Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Coach Thomas Tuchel touched on this issue and said that they need not a conversation:

As a centre-back, you don’t get many opportunities to be subbed on, unlike a midfielder. We talk to every player every day, but I don’t think a conversation (about his situation) is necessary. Matthijs 100% deserves to play. He’s in good shape. Of course, his playing time so far is not enough for him personally, but he’s a team player. Everyone must be ready at all times. Matthijs is doing that, so everything is good. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

De Ligt joins a club of players with reduced minutes under Tuchel with Thomas Müller and Noussair Mazraoui.