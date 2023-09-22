Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel hedges on rotation, looks for more stable defense

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel did not like everything that he saw from his team during its 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Champions League.

Now, Bayern Munich will square off with VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga and the coach has the opportunity to rotate in some fresh bodies...but there is no guarantee that he will.

“There’s always the idea of ​​rotating. We’ll have to wait and see who’s ready. The feedback yesterday was very positive, everyone came out of the last match well. I believe we have all players available. We will not rotate for the sake of rotating. We need respect for the opponent. Bochum have a good streak, with three games without defeat,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “They have a very intense style of play. We have to find the best formation for this game. Bochum is not a game in which we just do our own thing and then it sorts itself out. We have to be ready and keep up physically; there will be a lot of sprints and duels.”

One area where Tuchel will be looking to see some improvement defensively, no matter who takes the field.

“We have to do everything together. We can also keep a clean sheet with two holding midfielders, concede fewer goals. That’s always the goal. The goals we conceded against Man United were a bit strange. We’ll try to continue ensuring stability. We’ve played against two good opponents,” Tuchel said.

One name to watch for potential inclusion into the lineup will be right-back Noussair Mazraoui, but it is not a sure thing by any means. Tuchel seemed to indicate that Mazraoui was still behind Laimer in the pecking order — at least as of today.

“Nous has to fight, fight, fight and be there when the opportunity comes. He has to fight and stay positive. Konrad Laimer is currently ahead. We don’t need to talk about his talent or understanding of the game, he’s absolutely top,” said Tuchel.

Want more analysis on the Bayern Munich vs. VfL Bochum match? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: