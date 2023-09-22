Manchester United tilt lived up to the hype for Bayern Munich star Harry Kane

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane knew that facing Manchester United was going to create a raucous atmosphere at the Allianz Arena and the wild match, which featured multiple swings of emotion, absolutely lived up to the lofty billing.

“Obviously towards the end of the game it was a bit frantic but overall I think we controlled a lot of the possession. We probably should have been four or five-one up after we got the third but credit to Man United, they tried to get back into the game but overall it’s three points and a really good start to the campaign,” Kane told TNT Sports (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kane is enjoying his time in Germany, but knows that the squad has a long way to go

“It’s been nice. It’s always great to score. Always room for improvement. It’s a great night (on Wednesday). We’re building. We can enjoy this. It’s exciting to play with them. We’re still getting to know each other. I’m excited for what’s to come. Whenever there’s a big price tag there’s a big expectation and you want to repay the club who have put faith in you,” Kane said.

Kane also dropped fans a message via his Instagram account:

In this transfer, both Kane and Bayern Munich are benefitting from the arrangement, which is not always the case these days.

Surely, there is more to come for both parties.

Looking for more analysis on the Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United match? Check out the Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame show on Spotify or below: