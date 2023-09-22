Thomas Tuchel notes where Jamal Musiala can improve after Bayern Munich’s Champions League win over Manchester United

When Thomas Tuchel released his lineup card ahead of Bayern Munich’s 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Champions League, there was a familiar name back in the No. 10 role — Jamal Musiala.

Musiala, who had been battling a muscle strain in his leg and some back issues, was given the green light to hit the pitch and made the most of his opportunity. The 20-year-old was a menace, who terrorized Manchester United with his dribbling and explosiveness in tight quarters.

Credited with an assist on Serge Gnabry’s goal, Musiala asserted himself nicely into the match.

According to Tuchel, though, Musiala still has some work to do to make himself a more complete player.

“His next step is to keep things simple in phases that demand it and not always make the decision when dribbling to try one more turn. He needs to get a feel for it, that will come with game experience and understanding, but his ability to drop deep, turn and dribble is his greatest strength,” Tuchel told UEFA.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Musiala could get more action this weekend to show his boss that he can take feedback and improve his game.

