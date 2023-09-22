Erik ten Hag left to rue missed Manchester United chances after Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich

“Davies is not a great defender.”

Manager Erik ten Hag’s pregame comments ahead of his Manchester United side’s Champions League group stage clash against Bayern Munich proved prophetic, but in the wrong way.

“Tactically, it works out very well for us,” Ten Hag had said in the preview, only his forecast of the matchup between United winger Facundo Pellestri and Alphonso Davies worked out only in reverse.

The Bayern left-back demonstrated his defensive qualities with a tremendous last-ditch block on Pellestri in the first half, and the Bavarians largely cruised from there — though the scoreline ended up, somehow, at 4-3.

“Disappointed,” Ten Hag said in review, in comments captured by The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell. “When you score three goals in Munich at least you have to take a point, but we didn’t, therefore we have to look in the mirror, the goals were easy giveaways.

He also broke down Leroy Sané’s opening goal:

Ten Hag: "You see how easy Sane is coming through + that has to do with determination: don't let players so easily through. That is the line you have to cross through. You have to suffer sacrifice in certain situations to stop that + only when we get that in we win games." #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) September 20, 2023

Finally, Ten Hag offered some support for keeper André Onana, who had a tough day even aside of spilling Sané’s shot into the back of his own net:

Ten Hag on Onana: "He takes the responsibility + that shows personality. That personality he needs to get in higher levels. If there is one mistake, don't make it bigger than it is. After he made in the second half great saves, so he shows his capabilities." #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) September 20, 2023

Overall, it was a tough day for the former Ajax and FC Bayern II manager. Ten Hag will get another crack at it, though, when the Red Devils host the Bavarians in the return fixture on December 12.

