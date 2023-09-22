Bayern Munich wonderkid striker Mathys Tel on learning from Harry Kane

After a season of failing to truly replace legendary striker Robert Lewandowski, now at FC Barcelona, Bayern now have both a rising star student and one of the world’s best No. 9s as his teacher.

That pair: Mathys Tel, who arrived via Rennes as a teenager last season, and Harry Kane, the prolific signing of this summer’s transfer window from Tottenham Hotspur.

Each player scored a goal in Bayern’s opening match of this year’s Champions League group stage against Manchester United: Kane from the penalty spot and Tel with a lashing shot in the second minute of stoppage time.

“He was just talking to me now and giving me advice about how to receive the ball in the air,” Tel said of Kane’s tutelage after the match, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “He’s always there for me and tells me every time there’s something to correct in my game because he’s a great striker. It’s a pleasure to play alongside him and I’m happy for his support.”

Present and future at the striker position: now secured? It is starting to look that way in Bavaria.

