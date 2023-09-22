“A role model for all young players who come here”: Bayern Munich stars react to the rise of Mathys Tel

Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel’s blazing start to the season has caught the eye of not only his coach, but also his teammates.

After the 18-year-old forward’s crucial stoppage time goal in Bayern’s 4-3 Champions League group stage win over Manchester United, veterans Sven Ulreich and Thomas Müller were among those to praise their up-and-coming teammate in the media.

“A nice guy, willing to learn, down-to-earth and works a lot on himself. A role model for all young players who come here,” said Ulreich (as captured by Bild journalist Nico Linner, via @iMiaSanMia). “We’ve had other examples that didn’t handle it the same way.”

Added Thomas Müller (via t-online reporter Julian Buhl): “He always gives energy, always wants to score a goal. That’s why we love him. He does that excellently. So it’s not normal, his rate is extraordinary. He’s already playing for us an important role at his young age.”

Bayern had been knocking on the door for a good part of the second half while holding but not extending a 3-1 lead. Tel’s energy and coolness in front of goal proved the be the change of pace needed to help the Bavarians secure their first three points of this year’s UCL group stage.

