Dayot Upamecano on Bayern Munich’s center-back situation

Three world-class central defenders is a good problem to have, and for the second year running, that is exactly what is unfolding at Bayern Munich.

The departure of Lucas Hernández to Paris Saint-Germain has not resulted in a center-back grouping that is any less crowded after former Napoli stalwart Kim Min-jae’s arrival in the summer transfer window.

That has coach Thomas Tuchel juggling playing time considerations between Kim, Dayot Upamecano, and last summer’s marquee signing, Matthijs de Ligt. It is a competition the defenders are embracing.

“We have three good centre-backs. We’re fighting in every training,” said Upamecano in comments captured by Az, via @iMiaSanMia. “Kim is a great player, Matthijs as well. I’m happy to play with Kim.”

So far it is Kim and Upamecano that has been Tuchel’s preferred pairing. However the season is long, and the Champions League weeks have begun. The 24-year-old De Ligt is sure to get his chances — whether at center-back, in the occasional back three, or at the No. 6 position filling in for Joshua Kimmich.