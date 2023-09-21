Thomas Müller reacts to starting from the bench in Bayern Munich’s game against Manchester United

Bayern Munich romped to a 4-3 win over floundering Manchester United in a crazy opening game in the Champions League, and someone set a record in the process. Thomas Müller has recorded his 100th UCL win and joins Real Madrid icons Iker Casillas and Cristiano Ronaldo in this exclusive group. However, Müller started from the bench yet again and would yield discontent if this was another player, but the Raumdeuter’s response is in the best interest of the team:

We have a lot of options in attack. The coaching staff makes decisions with the best of their knowledge and belief. As players, we always have to put ourselves in a condition to start - and if not, we support our teammates. I know that sounds like a rosy world, but that’s really how it is for us at the moment. We have so many good players in the squad, we always see that players who come off the bench bring in energy. It’s important that the whole team works well. – Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Müller seems okay with being benched, though everyone agrees that he can do much more…on the pitch.