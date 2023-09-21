 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Our newest Flagship episode is live! It's got a preview of the Manchester United game, and also talks about Tuchel's alleged conflict with De Ligt and some nefarious developments at the DFB. Give it a listen!

Filed under:

Thomas Müller reacts to starting from the bench in Bayern Munich’s game against Manchester United

He hath spoken!

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
FC Bayern München v Manchester United: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich romped to a 4-3 win over floundering Manchester United in a crazy opening game in the Champions League, and someone set a record in the process. Thomas Müller has recorded his 100th UCL win and joins Real Madrid icons Iker Casillas and Cristiano Ronaldo in this exclusive group. However, Müller started from the bench yet again and would yield discontent if this was another player, but the Raumdeuter’s response is in the best interest of the team:

We have a lot of options in attack. The coaching staff makes decisions with the best of their knowledge and belief. As players, we always have to put ourselves in a condition to start - and if not, we support our teammates. I know that sounds like a rosy world, but that’s really how it is for us at the moment.

We have so many good players in the squad, we always see that players who come off the bench bring in energy. It’s important that the whole team works well.

– Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Müller seems okay with being benched, though everyone agrees that he can do much more…on the pitch.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United: 2023 Champions League group stage full coverage

View all 27 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works