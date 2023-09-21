Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 11 — A preview of Bayern Munich vs. VfL Bochum; Is Thomas Tuchel tempting fate with the lack of rotation?; Harry Kane is a nicer Robert Lewandowski; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is fresh off of a nervy 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Champions League and will have to quickly re-focus itself to do battle with VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga.

With the English week making things a complete jumble for the podcast schedule, Bavarian Podcast Works has, once again, pushed the Preview Show into the Weekend Warm-up, so listeners are not overloaded with our content.

Given all of that, this is what we have on tape for this episode:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga, including some thoughts on how the lineup might change and what the score might be.

Examining why Thomas Tuchel’s lack of a rotation is a bad idea for the long-term prospects for this season.

Harry Kane is a nicer, less bitter version of Robert Lewandowski

We are seeing the best of Leroy Sané, aren’t we?

