Tottenham Hotspur’s supposed buy-back clause for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane debunked

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy recently revealed that they have inserted a buy-back clause in Harry Kane’s contract with Bayern Munich. Is that true? Not really:

Tottenham do not have a straight-forward buy-back clause for Harry Kane despite Daniel Levy’s claims. Spurs have a first option on Kane if he was ever to return to the Premier League, with no fixed price - meaning Tottenham would still need to negotiate a fee with Bayern. However, there’s doubt over whether Kane would even consider returning to Spurs while Levy remains at the helm. – Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

This report was further corroborated by Sky Sports’ Paul Gilmour (@footballdaily via @iMiaSanMia):

Tottenham will have the first option to sign Harry Kane should he return to the Premier League in the future. There’s no fixed price but should Bayern accept an offer from another English club, Spurs would have the opportunity to match the fee.

Bayern CEO Christoph Freund then told DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) that he will not reveal any contract details (who in their right mind would anyway?):

We won’t say anything about that. We never reveal anything about contract details. Harry is here, has left England for the first time with conviction. We have a four-year contract with him. We are very, very happy and are planning long-term with him at Bayern. He will shape this team and an era here. I’m convinced of that. He feels very comfortable and has big goals with Bayern in the coming years.

For his part, Levy doubled-down on the assertion, while speaking to Bloomberg (as captured by @iMiaSaMia).

“If Harry, one day, wants to come back to the Premier League and he wants to come to Tottenham, we would have the ability to repurchase him,” said Levy. “Harry was a great servant to the club, an amazing player, someone that came from our academy, but you can’t look into the future. Who knows?”

Kane recently scored from the spot as Bayern downed Manchester United 4-3 in a thrilling yet uninspiring performance at home in the Champions League.