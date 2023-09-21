 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Our newest Flagship episode is live! It's got a preview of the Manchester United game, and also talks about Tuchel's alleged conflict with De Ligt and some nefarious developments at the DFB. Give it a listen!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 4-3 Manchester United (Champions League)

Will the real Manchester United please stand up? Oh, it did? Huh.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v Manchester United: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

For anyone wondering how Bayern Munich would function without Thomas Tuchel in its Champions League opener against Manchester United, it did not take all that long to see that the visitors were going to be in for a long night.

After a somewhat choppy start, Bayern Munich established itself with two first half goals, which left the Red Devils punch drunk — at least for a little while.

Let’s take a look what is on tap for this episode as Bayern Munich eventually outlasted Manchester United for a 4-3 win:

  • A look at the starting XI and why it really should not have been all that surprising to see the names listed.
  • A rundown of the scoring.
  • Examining Bayern Munich’s ability to put together the aforementioned first half flurry even though the midfield and defense were not great.
  • Why fans can take out of this match and what we are learning every game from this Bayern Munich squad.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United: 2023 Champions League group stage full coverage

View all 17 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works