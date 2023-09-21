Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 4-3 Manchester United (Champions League)

For anyone wondering how Bayern Munich would function without Thomas Tuchel in its Champions League opener against Manchester United, it did not take all that long to see that the visitors were going to be in for a long night.

After a somewhat choppy start, Bayern Munich established itself with two first half goals, which left the Red Devils punch drunk — at least for a little while.

Let’s take a look what is on tap for this episode as Bayern Munich eventually outlasted Manchester United for a 4-3 win:

A look at the starting XI and why it really should not have been all that surprising to see the names listed.

A rundown of the scoring.

Examining Bayern Munich’s ability to put together the aforementioned first half flurry even though the midfield and defense were not great.

Why fans can take out of this match and what we are learning every game from this Bayern Munich squad.

