João Palhinha shed tears after failed Bayern Munich transfer

The Brazilian was clearly devastated after his move from Fulham to Germany fell through.

Fulham FC v Luton Town - Premier League Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Bayern Munich made a swoop for Fulham FC’s João Palhinha on deadline day in this past summer transfer window. However, the transfer fell through in the final hours of the window as Fulham were unable to secure a replacement for their defensive midfielder.

According to Bild, via @iMiaSanMia, Palhinha was especially devastated after his move to Munich could not be completed. The Brazilian apparently shed tears and talked to Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel on the phone after the ordeal:

Now, Palhinha has signed a new lucrative contract at Fulham which will make Bayern’s ambitions to sign him more complicated. However, Bild state that a potential transfer is still possible in the future but that Palhinha is uncertain whether Bayern really will try for him again.

Ultimately, Bayern’s interest in Palhinha likely depends on how the club perform without him (or any No. 6 midfielder) in the coming months and how much it would take to prize Palhinha away from Fulham this or next summer.

