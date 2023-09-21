“Paradoxical” victory for Bayern Munich over Manchester United per Thomas Tuchel

While he was not on the bench for Bayern Munich’s up-and-down 4-3 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League, suspended head coach Thomas Tuchel was very happy to see his team pull out the win.

“It was a bit paradoxical because our second half was better than our first, but we lost the second and won the first. Tonight’s result was big for our confidence and development, but there are still things to work on,” said Tuchel. “We’re posing a threat in every game, creating chances in every game, but we were very reserved in the first minutes and lucky not to fall behind. The goals helped up establish some confidence and fluidity. We’re not 100% happy so far, but the reactions to adversity tonight were very good.”

Truly, there was some brilliance at times and some lunkheaded play at others. In the end, Bayern Munich did enough to hold off a Manchester United side that just would not go away — even when it looked like it was left for dead at halftime.

