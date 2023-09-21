Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala talks partnership with Leroy Sané after thrilling win over Manchester United

No Thomas Müller, no problem.

The 34-year-old veteran attacking midfielder is still finding fine form for club and country, but Bayern Munich’s present as well as future looks very secure in the hands of 20-year-old heir apparent Jamal Musiala.

Playing in the central attacking midfield role to which the Raumdeuter has long been accustomed, Musiala put on a Champions League showcase against Manchester United as Bayern ran away with a 4-3 victory that probably should not have been that close.

Through it all, his combinations with another of Bayern’s next-generation standard-bearers, Leroy Sané, stood out the most on either wing.

“Leroy is one of the best wingers in the world and is currently in very, very good form,” Musiala said of his national team teammate (via Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau). “I’m happy because he’s one of my best friends. It’s really fun to play and combine with him.”

Both players got on the scoresheet and might have been unlucky to not get more. Sané opened the scoring courtesy of a Harry Kane assist, while Musiala’s magic feet paved the way for Serge Gnabry to double Bayern’s first-half advantage.

At their best, this Bayern attack looks very difficult to stop.

