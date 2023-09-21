Thomas Tuchel dishes on Harry Kane’s new role for Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United

In Bayern Munich’s 4-3 Champions League win over Manchester United, Harry Kane was all over the field yet again.

Since arriving in Bavaria from Tottenham Hotspur, Kane has given Bayern the proven prolific goal-scorer they had lacked following Robert Lewandowski’s departure to FC Barcelona. And he has added even more willingness to be involved in all phases of the game from the striker position — drawing the attention as well as the ire of United center-back Lisandro Martínez, who followed him around the field.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel commented on Kane’s task against the Red Devils.

“He played a different role in a half position today,” Tuchel said in post-game remarks captured by UEFA, via @iMiaSanMia. “He was asked to turn and assist and find space on the wings. He was more involved in the second half, much like the whole team who were more fluid. He had some chances that he took and he scored a very important penalty to have a two-goal lead after just conceding.”

That penalty came despite antics from Martínez that failed to put him off, but it was not Kane’s only contribution. He laid the ball off for Leroy Sané’s opening goal of the match and also provided four key passes, per Sofascore — the most of any Bayern player.

Not bad for the new No. 9 in town.

