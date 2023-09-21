VOTE! Bayern Munich 4 - 3 Manchester United: Champions League player ratings

Bayern Munich breezed by Manchester United in a Champions League group stage match where the scoreline did anything but reflect that.

Suspended manager Thomas Tuchel watched from somewhere in the stands as the Bavarians shook off an uneasy start to pummel the Red Devils with chance after chance — only to surrender two shocking goals late, both scored by Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, to add a nearly nonsensical element of excitement to what had seemed a thoroughly finished game.

Bayern super-sub Mathys Tel sandwiched a goal between Casemiro’s brace to keep the Bavarians ahead.

All after Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry had opened the scoring, with Bayern looking to run away with the game by the first half. In the end, there is just some uncertainty about the taste this has left in everybody’s mouths.

Here is how German outlet kicker rated the match.

And here is Bild. Have your own say below the jump!

