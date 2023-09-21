 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
VOTE! Bayern Munich 4 - 3 Manchester United: Champions League player ratings

A wild finish to a strange game.

FC Bayern München v Manchester United: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images

Bayern Munich breezed by Manchester United in a Champions League group stage match where the scoreline did anything but reflect that.

Suspended manager Thomas Tuchel watched from somewhere in the stands as the Bavarians shook off an uneasy start to pummel the Red Devils with chance after chance — only to surrender two shocking goals late, both scored by Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, to add a nearly nonsensical element of excitement to what had seemed a thoroughly finished game.

Bayern super-sub Mathys Tel sandwiched a goal between Casemiro’s brace to keep the Bavarians ahead.

All after Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry had opened the scoring, with Bayern looking to run away with the game by the first half. In the end, there is just some uncertainty about the taste this has left in everybody’s mouths.

Here is how German outlet kicker rated the match.

And here is Bild. Have your own say below the jump!

Vote! (view results)

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

  • You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.
  • It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!
  • If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.

Looking for more analysis on the Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United match? Check out the Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame show on Spotify or below:

