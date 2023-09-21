Bayern Munich wunderkind Mathys Tel talks his first Champions League goal vs. Manchester United

Bayern Munich’s wunderkind super-sub did it again. An 87th minute sub alongside Thomas Müller, Tel looked to be called on to do little more than help kill off a dying game with some last-minute fresh legs.

As it turns out, his intervention would prove crucial.

Tel and Joshua Kimmich combined for a dagger through the hearts of Manchester United in the second minute of stoppage time. The Red Devils had just cut Bayern’s lead down to 1 a few minutes prior, and the 18-year-old restored the Bavarian advantage with an ultra-composed finish.

As Bayern conceded a second time late not long after that, Tel’s goal ended up being decisive past keeper André Onana.

“My role is to give the team something every time I come in. I’m very happy to have scored today,” Tel said after the game (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’ve been waiting for a while to score in the Champions League. That gives me confidence to prove to the team and also to the fans — because we play for the fans — that they can count on me. Today’s win was very important.”

In a game where Bayern toyed with a tired Manchester United defense without a breakthrough for long stretches of the second half, the youngster’s killer instinct spared his side from an improbable collapse. Now in his second season in Germany, Tel is endearing himself to fans with his work on as well as off the pitch.

And how about this for a flying start to his Bayern career:

Mathys Tel has scored each of his last 7 competitive goals for FC Bayern in the final 15 minutes, with three of them coming in injury time [@OptaFranz] pic.twitter.com/9WtdeqLNiz — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 20, 2023

