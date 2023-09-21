Konrad Laimer knows there is room for improvement after Bayern Munich’s 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Champions League

Bayern Munich midfielder turned right-back Konrad Laimer did not like everything about his team’s performance in the club’s 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Champions League.

In a game that Bayern Munich could have put away early, Laimer lamented how the Bavarians let Manchester United back into the match after having a 2-0 lead.

“It was a wild game. We had phases where we could have controlled the game better. We had the chance to decide the game early, but we allowed the opponent to come back. The three points at the start are important. We know that we can and must still take steps forward. In the end if we win, it’s good, but there’s definitely room for improvement,” Laimer told DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Surely, Laimer was not the only player — or coach — who was happy to get three points, but also annoyed at how the game played out. The Bavarians will be looking to stay on the winning track against VfL Bochum on Saturday.

