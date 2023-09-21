“He deserves to start”: Tuchel on Mathys Tel’s path to stardom at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s 18-year-old forward Mathys Tel is rocketing to stardom — and that presents the kind of challenge that is good to have for manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel has a star-studded glut of attacking options at Bayern, but Tel’s continued goal-scoring impact as a substitute is getting hard to deny. The youngster scored what ended up being a key goal late in Bayern’s 4-3 Champions League win over Manchester United.

“We have something going on with him,” Tuchel acknowledged after the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “Every time he comes in, he scores. It’s unfair for him, he deserves to start. But when you have a player who regularly makes such a difference every time he comes off the bench, that’s also an outstanding quality.

“He scored a great goal today. Now we have a game every three days, it’s a matter of time until he starts games.”

Managing a rising star’s career trajectory is not easy to do. But it sounds like Tuchel is striking the perfect tone — and that Bayern have themselves quite the find.

