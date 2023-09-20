“I’m assembling a team” — Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is building Germany coaching staff

While there has been no official announcement made on Julian Nagelsmann being named head coach of the German national team, the former Bayern Munich manager is building his coaching staff behind the scenes.

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Nagelsmann is looking to some old friends to step in and help him get Germany back on track:

Julian Nagelsmann wants to bring his assistant/video analyst Benjamin Glück to the national team and has already held talks with him. Xaver Zembrod, still under contract at FC Bayern, could also join Nagelsmann’s staff at the DFB.

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Nagelsmann is also contemplating adding former Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner into the mix for his staff as well:

❗️Sandro #Wagner is on the verge to become one of the assistants of Julian #Nagelsmann until the EURO - confirmed ✅ First call: @SZ. ➡️ Nagelsmann wants him and Rudi Völler is pushing for the former Bayern striker as well. No final decision about Hannes Wolf yet. ➡️ Nagelsmann/Wagner are ready for the national team.

Things could move quickly from here for the DFB and Nagelsmann.